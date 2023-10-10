Animal Update: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna kiss in new poster; song 'Hua Main' to release soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's kiss

Rashmika Mandanna had earlier dropped a cryptic hint about the film's song, and now it's confirmed that the first song from 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is on the way. Ahead of this, a new poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika's kiss, has been unveiled. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Its teaser was unveiled in September, further fueling the excitement surrounding this action-packed thriller.

Animal's latest poster

Rashmika, who plays Geetanjali, hints that there are indications of a romantic connection between her character and Ranbir's. In the new poster, the two actors are seen in the cockpit of an aircraft as they kiss each other while flying over snow-covered mountains. Alongside the poster, Anil Kapoor announced the release of the film's first song, titled 'Hua Main.' Interestingly, the song has different titles in various languages, including 'Ammayi' in Telugu, 'Nee Vaadi' in Tamil, 'Pennaale' in Malayalam, and 'Oh Bhaale' in Kannada. The song is set to be released on October 11.

Earlier in the day, Rashmika shared a cryptic hint on her Instagram story that has piqued the curiosity of fans. She posted a heart emoji along with musical notes, followed by dancing and party emojis, suggesting that a new song from the film might be released soon.

Animal's Teaser

Released on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the teaser promises an intense, thrilling, and action-packed film. 'Animal' appears to be a dark and gripping tale that explores the complexities of familial relationships within a high-stakes underworld setting, promising a compelling cinematic experience for the audience.

Based on the glimpse, it appears that Ranbir is portraying the character of a formidable and merciless gangster. He is seen engaging in one-man combat against the men. The film delves into a tumultuous father-son relationship, set against the backdrop of the ruthless underworld, where extreme violence pushes the protagonist towards becoming a psychopath. The teaser offers a glimpse into the film's intriguing storyline. It begins with a conversation between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir, discussing the prospect of having children. Which later provides a glimpse into Ranbir's character's complex relationship with his aggressive father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir's character offers Rashmika the chance to ask him anything, with a promise that she can never speak about his father. This sets the stage for a narrative filled with action, bloodshed, intense car chases, and Bobby Deol as Ranbir's formidable adversary.

Meanwhile, Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

