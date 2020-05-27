Image Source : WIKIPEDIA/YOUTUBE Amitabh Bachchan and Twitterati react to Ram Gopal Varma's 'Coronavirus' film trailer

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on May 26 released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu film titled 'Coronavirus' that deals with the current scenario of pandemic and the lockdown. On Tuesday evening, he shared a four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot amid the lockdown. Helmed by Agasthya Manju, the film stars Srikanth Iyengar with music by DSR and film deals with the story of a family amid the lockdown. Soon people started watching the same and sharing their reviews on Twitter. One amongst those was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who also showered the trailer with praises. He wrote, "The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown .. Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus .. This be the TRAILER (sic)."

Meanwhile, while sharing the trailer, RGV wrote alongside, "Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset. CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing .”THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING”-Socrates."

Have a look at both the tweets here:

T 3544 - https://t.co/iO0Kftrxyy

The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown ..

Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus ..

This be the TRAILER .. ✌️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing .”THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING”-Socrates https://t.co/fun1Ed36Sn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

Check out the reactions of the Twitterati on Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Coronavirus:'

Such perfectly portrayed! — Shritama Gupta (@shritama_gupta) May 26, 2020

Release the movie directly, what is the use of releasing the trailer first in this crisis? — HVA (@HV_Ayachitula) May 26, 2020

Review of trailer 😜

Real Fear of postive vs guts of negative

A journey of #Hypochondriacs -#munchausen - #Valetudinarian ! — sri krishna yesaswi (@yesaswi30) May 26, 2020

Well it was so great to see u came up with positive concept after 26/11 movie — Manik Jaikar (@RamNani97) May 26, 2020

Expecting...human emotions truly will come out... freedom matters most... — SAT@SAHILISM (@sateeshchittim1) May 26, 2020

The excitement l got on watching CARONAVIRUS short film on this lock down is as same as the person Watching porn on the bed while he is dying. — MANOHARA SP (@sp_manohara) May 27, 2020

Watch the trailer of Coronavirus here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage