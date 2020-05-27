Amitabh Bachchan and Twitterati react to Ram Gopal Varma's 'Coronavirus' film trailer

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
After Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma released the trailer of his upcoming film 'Coronavirus' many people took to Twitter to share their review and experience. One amongst those was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who showered praises over the director and called it 'the first film to be made on the virus.'

New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2020 14:33 IST
Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on May 26 released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu film titled 'Coronavirus' that deals with the current scenario of pandemic and the lockdown. On Tuesday evening, he shared a four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot amid the lockdown. Helmed by Agasthya Manju, the film stars Srikanth Iyengar with music by DSR and film deals with the story of a family amid the lockdown. Soon people started watching the same and sharing their reviews on Twitter. One amongst those was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who also showered the trailer with praises. He wrote,  "The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown .. Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus .. This be the TRAILER (sic)."

Meanwhile, while sharing the trailer, RGV wrote alongside, "Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset. CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing .”THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING”-Socrates."

Have a look at both the tweets here:

Check out the reactions of the Twitterati on Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Coronavirus:'

Watch the trailer of Coronavirus here:

