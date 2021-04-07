Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIT SADH Amit Sadh quits social media, 'my posts won't heal or entertain anyone' amid COVID-19 crisis

Actor Amit Sadh on Wednesday uploaded what will possibly be his last post on Instagram. In the post, he informed fans that he is leaving social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn't feel right about spamming people with trivial posts. "I am going offline. The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for the things to get better," he wrote in the post.

In his post, he also urged people to help those who are in need, especially daily wagers.

Amit ended his three-para post by thanking fans and assuring them that he is not abandoning them. The actor also requested all his fans to take care of themselves, help the needy, give people salaries on time and be safe.

A few months back the actor had hinted towards taking a break from social media. He shared the update on Instagram. "Going into my tunnel for maintenance. Be nice to each other, be kind to each other. And don't spend so much time on the internet. There is life around you. Smell that and embrace that," the 37-year-old-actor wrote.

Sadh had a busy 2020 as he featured in three films "Shakuntala Devi", "Yaara" and "Operation Parindey", and two web shows "Breathe: Into The Shadows" and "Avrodh".

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in "Jeet Ki Zidd", where he was seen playing the role of an Army officer battling disability.

The series is based on the true story of Major Deep Sengar of the Special Task Force, who returned from Kargil War in a wheelchair. While doctors gave up hope, Deep fought against all odds to bounce back in life. The Zee5 series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, and also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

The ZEE5 show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.

-with IANS inputs