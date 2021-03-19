Ajeeb Daastaans teaser OUT: Shefali Shah, Nushrratt, Aditi Rao bring anthology of 'unusual' tales to Netflix

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Ajeeb Daastaans teaser OUT

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared the teaser of his for Netflix's upcoming venture, Ajeeb Daastaans. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. It's an anthology of four films, created by four filmmakers including Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The release date of the same was revealed along with the intriguing teaser.

Dropping the teaser, Karan wrote, "It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself. I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix."

The teaser features four diverse stories starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Collaborating with some of the finest talents in the country, Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship.

Each story will take the viewers on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred. Reportedly, Karan Johar's produced anthology was titled 'The Other' initially. Later, it was renamed 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

The collection of four short films is a collaborative project helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the spine-chilling anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' will stream on Netflix on April 16, this year.

