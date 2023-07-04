Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer's HD version leaked before OTT release; Netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush leaked

Adipurush: Prabhas' film seems to be one of the biggest duds of 2023. Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman. However, the film ended up as a huge disappointment as reviews weren't favourable. Also, it fell prey to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX, which gradually saw a steep decline in the collection. Now, the film's HD (high-definition) version has been leaked on the internet even before the official OTT release.

Adipurush's HD version leaked

Before Adipurush released in theatres, the makers reportedly signed a deal of Rs 250 crores with Netflix for the film to land on their platform. Back in June, there were reports saying that the Om Raut directorial will start streaming sometime in September but now things seem a little dicey. Reportedly, director Om Raut is planning to release the film on a popular OTT platform in July.

At the time when the film is struggling with box office numbers and OTT space, the HD (high-definition) version of Prabhas-starrer was leaked on the internet and has been circulated widely. Soon after the HD version of Adipurush released, the trolls have been sharing funny memes slamming and criticising the film.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Adipurush has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and VFX. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Many Hindu organisations have called for a ban.

Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

