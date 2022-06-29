Excited for Adipurush? Check latest update on Om Raut's film starring Prabhas & Kriti Sanon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OM RAUT Sunny Singh, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon

Adipurush Latest Update: The Indian cinema is all set to see a plethora of big budget films releasing next year showcasing some really exciting new pairings as well, case in point, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer and Om Raut directorial, Adipurush. 'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. While fans are hoping that power packed performers like Kriti and Prabhas sharing screen together would definitely be a treat for all and also romance lovers, a source close to the film has confirmed the same.

A source close to the film who has seen some bits and pieces of it, shares, "Last week, the entire cast and film team had gotten together at director Om Raut’s house to celebrate what they have achieved till now and to see how the film is shaping up. They also watched some of Kriti and Prabhas’ scenes, which have turned out very well. The chemistry between them has translated beautifully, they just make for a fabulous pair on screen."

Om Raut had organised a gala party at his Bandra residence, which was attended by the stars of the film. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon were spotted at Om Raut's grand celebration last night, according to reports.

In black jeans and a maroon top, Prabhas looks dapper and seems to have worked out a new look. He also looks slimmer after losing some weight.

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, is set to enter theatres later this year. T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt Ltd produced the pan-India film.

While Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on 12th of January, 2023, Prabhas also has a huge project titled 'Spirit', which will be directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Vanga.