Adipurush: On Hanuman Jayanti, Prabhas' team unveils Devdatta Nage's look as Shri Bajrang Bali

Published on: April 06, 2023
Adipurush Update: On Hanuman Jayanti, the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film released the first look poster of Devdatta Nage's as Shri Bajrang Bali. Showcasing his valour and vehemence towards Raghav (Prabhas), the poster features Devdatta Nage as lord Hanuman. An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’  "विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।" The poster is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer dedication towards the virtues of Lord Ram. Sharing the update, the fimmaker Om Raut wrote, "Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman! राम के भक्त और रामकथा के प्राण… जय पवनपुत्र हनुमान! #Adipurush #JaiShriRam #JaiBajrangBali #HanumanJanmotsav. #Adipurush releases globally IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023."

