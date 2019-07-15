What is TamilRockers? Here's all about the notorious movie piracy website

TamilRockers has been trending on the internet for quite some time now. Time and now, you must have heard that TamilRockers have leaked this latest Bollywood film or that new Tamil movie or even Hollywood flicks. So, what is TamilRockers? It is a piracy website that leaks almost all the latest movies be it Hollywood, Bollywood or Tamil films soon after their release. TamilRocers is all over the news today as the notorious movie piracy website has leaked the latest Bollywood film Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, just after three days of its official release. Before this, Salman Khan's Bharat, Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, NGK, Kalank, Avengers: Endgame and several other movies have fallen prey to TamilRockers.

How does TamilRockers operate?

The movie piracy website reportedly has contributing members from all over the world, mainly expatriate Tamils. TamilRockers record the movie print in some local theaters and then upload the same on the website. Every member gets paid for the work based on the number of times the print has been downloaded. Furthermore, TamilRockers keeps on changing its URL so that even if their website gets taken down or blocked by enforcement agencies in any nation, TamilRockers quickly shifts to another URL giving access to new movies to its users.

The motto of TamilRockers is to provide 'free service' for movie lovers who do not wish to spend money on watching movies at theaters. The piracy website is becoming infamous with each passing day, but at the same time, its users have also multiplied over the last few months. The reason being that TamilRockers were mostly into leaking Tamil movies online but now, the website doesn't spare Bollywood or Hollywood films. In fact, all major movies that have been released over the last two to three months, have been leaked online by TamilRockers.

