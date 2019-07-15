Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 full movie leaked online within days of release

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 leaked online

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is the latest film to become the victim of piracy. The movie directed by Vikas Bahl has been leaked online by infamous Tamilrockers and is now available for download. Super 30 which released on July 14 also features Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur in important roles. The film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar has minted Rs 30 crores in two days and is expected to inch closer to Rs 50 crore mark on third day.

Recently, the notorious website leaked movies such as Kabir Singh, Article 15, Oh Baby and Spider-Man Far From Home. Though people from film fraternity have several times demanded strict action against Tamilrockers but no steps have been taken so far. Posing a severe threat to film industry, the website keeps changing its domain extension and moreover, can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has got mixed reactions from critics and audience alike. While there is no doubt on the intention of the film, one cannot ignore its Bollywood-style treatment with abundant songs and melodrama. The movie also received flak for Hrithik Roshan's brown skin makeup and Bihari accent. Having said that, one cannot deny the fact that because of being a family entertainer, Super 30 is likely to get a wider reach.

Earlier, Super 30 also got mired in controversy after MeToo allegations surfaced against director Vikas Bahl. Recently, an internal committee cleared him of all charges.

Super 30 Trailer