Saaho Teaser Review: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor prepare fans for biggest action thriller this Independence Day

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is said to be the 'biggest action thriller from India' in which fans will get to see Bahubali actor back in action after a long time. Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas for the first time and going by the teaser, the actress has done a mighty good job. While Prabhas and Shraddha are enough to entice the audience to the theaters, fans will get to see Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh back on the big screen after a long break as the antagonist in the film..

Makers of the film Saaho treated their fans with the teaser of the film on Thursday and it won't be wrong to say that the one minute thirty-nine seconds video takes us into the power-packed world of the film. It is said that it took three years in the making of Saaho and going by the teaser, every second is worth the wait. The video shows Prabhas getting back into high octane action scenes just like in his last film Bahubali but this time, he is equipped with the best technology and arms. The actor is seen riding bikes and jumping from the buildings just like his fans would expect him to do. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor looks as much as enthralling as she should be in the teaser. She compliments Prabhas with ease, however, the South Indian actor takes away the limelight completely.

Check out Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho teaser here-

Saaho is set to hit the theatres this Independence Day, August 15, 2019. The trailer is still awaited. The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creation and T-Series. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and others in supporting roles. Shraddha recently took it on her Instagram and declared the release date of the teaser which was much awaited by the audience.

Prabhas has managed to earn a huge fan base after Baahubali was released in 2015 and later in 2017 when Baahubali 2 had a deafening opening and gathered everyone’s attention. Prabhas is back with a bang after almost a couple of years. The previous movie under the direction of Sujeeth was Run Raja Run which bagged great response from the audience as well as critics.