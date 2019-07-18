Saaho to avert clash with Mission Mangal, Batla House?

Saaho

Prabhas starrer "Saaho" is likely to shift its August 15 release date by a few weeks to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" and John Abraham's "Batla House".

The festival weekend is a coveted slot by big stars but big films also don't like to clash at the box office as it divides the profits. "It is not releasing on August 15 as scheduled. The release date of 'Saaho' will be pushed ahead because some work is still left on the film and the VFX is taking a longer time. The film is likely to release either on August 30 or September 6 but no date has been finalised yet," a source close to the production said.

"Saaho" is an action thriller, written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema and Prabhas' first release after "Baahubali2: The Conclusion" in 2017. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.