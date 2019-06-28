Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intense love drama nears 150 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intense love drama nears 150 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intense love drama Kabir Singh has undoubtedly become the latest favorite among the viewers. The film is witnessing its dream run and in just five days, it has already entered the 100-crore club. The film is Shahid Kapoor’s first solo film to cross the 100-crore mark and his happiness knows no bounds. Not just the 100-crore mark, Kabir Singh has even defeated all other Bollywood films’ first-week box office collections that released in 2019. From Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Total Dhamaal to Vicky Kashaul’s Uri, Kabir Singh has passed them all with flying colors. The first-week collection of Kabir Singh is Rs 134.42 crore after earning Rs 13.61 crore on Day 7.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s performance has made viewers watch the film again and again which has resulted in big numbers raining in. Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Kabir Singh has had the highest Monday and Tuesday box office collection than any other film in Bollywood. Surely, the film is eyeing at the 200-crore mark now.

Talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor had earlier said that Kabir Singh is a character which is beautifully flawed. In the film, Shahdi play the role of an alcoholic surgeon who falls in love with a girl, Preeti played by Kiara Advani, and sets on a journey to destroy himself after she leaves his life. While many critics and reviewers have called Kabir Singh a masterpiece, many others have also slammed the film for promoting ‘toxic masculinity’. Well, whatever be the reason, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh is definitely forcing people to go to the theaters and enjoy the film.

For the unversed, Kabir Singh is an official adaptation of Telegu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The iflm has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed the original film as well. Arjun Reddy also witnessed a dream run at the box office and starrer actor Vijay Devrakonda.

