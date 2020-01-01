Pawan Singh welcomes New Year 2020 with his latest Bhojpuri song 'Babu Babu'

Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri song 2020

Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh's songs can surely lift up the mood of his fans. Be it his iconic 'Lollypop Lagelu', he surely knows how to connect with his audience. In his latest song, Babu Babu from the movie Sher Singh the Bhojpuri superstar is seen shaking his legs with item queen Sambhavna Seth to deliver yet another Bhojpuri party song. The latest song has already garnered over 3.2 million views on YouTube just 4 days after its release. Fans of Pawan Singh have been pouring their love on the song and it has got over 50K likes along with endless comments thanking Pawan for the new year 2020 gift.

So tune in and enjoy this latest dance number from the king of Bhojpuri cinema

