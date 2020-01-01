Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
Pawan Singh welcomes New Year 2020 with his latest Bhojpuri song 'Babu Babu'

Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri song Babu Babu from his film Sher Singh features him with Sambhavna Seth.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 15:43 IST
Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh's songs can surely lift up the mood of his fans. Be it his iconic 'Lollypop Lagelu', he surely knows how to connect with his audience. In his latest song, Babu Babu from the movie Sher Singh the Bhojpuri superstar is seen shaking his legs with item queen Sambhavna Seth to deliver yet another Bhojpuri party song. The latest song has already garnered over 3.2 million views on YouTube just 4 days after its release. Fans of Pawan Singh have been pouring their love on the song and it has got over 50K likes along with endless comments thanking Pawan for the new year 2020 gift.

So tune in and enjoy this latest dance number from the king of Bhojpuri cinema

