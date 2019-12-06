Pawan Singh's rockstar avatar in Bhojpuri song Hamaar Wala Dance. Watch Video

Pawan Singh, Khyati Sharma in Bhojpuri song 'Hamar Wala Dance'

Pawan Singh is surely one of the biggest superstars in Bhojpuri films. Pawan who started his career as a singer with his albums slowly moved on to film after his success of movies and after the success of 'Lagwawelu Jab Lipstick,' there was no looking back for him. Pawan Singh has established himself as an action king in Bhojpuri films and producers line-up to sign him for their movies but that hasn't stopped him from working on music. While most of the people outside the Bhojpuri belt misunderstand Bhojpuri, Pawan has been continuously working to innovate and advance the music and video scene in the Bhojpuri industry.

Pawan Singh 'Hamar Wala Dance' featuring Khyati Sharma features the Bhojpuri star in his rockstar avatar with the use of peppy beats that can give competition to any hip-hop song. The video of the song has got over 20 million views on Youtube with the love of fans of the Bhojpuri song.

Watch it now: