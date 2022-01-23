UP polls: EC's norms flouted during Amit Shah's door-to-door campaign, alleges Samajwadi Party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kairana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives a flower from a child during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission referring to Amit Shah's door-to-door campaign in Kairana on Saturday. SP has alleged that Covid protocol was not followed during the campaign by the BJP.

The EC had extended its ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states on Saturday. It had increased the limit for door-to-door campaigns from 5 people to a maximum of 10 people. SP however alleges that more than 10 people had taken part in BJP's door-to-door campaign in Kairana led by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Not long ago, EC had let off the SP with a light rap for violating COVID-19 norms on its office premises, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future. The EC had issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organizing a public gathering “in the name of virtual rally” at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms.

During the door-to-door campaign led by Amit Shah, he interacted with the people of Kairana who had left the city in 2014 but have now resettled back. He showed faith in the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning February 10.