Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP polls: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kairana, says 'new wave' of development seen

Highlights Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Kairana ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Shah spoke highly of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi.

Assembly elections will take place in 7 phases in UP starting February 10.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a door-to-door campaign in UP's Kairana ahead of assembly elections in the state. He interacted with the public and addressed the media saying, "A new wave of development can be seen across the state. Several roads, airports, medical colleges have been built. Every poor household now has a gas connection, toilets, electricity, Ayushman Bharat Yojana card, free vaccines & free ration during Corona pandemic".

Amit Shah also interacted with people who had migrated from Kairana in 2014 but have now resettled back to the city. Kairana is a municipal board and a city in the Shamli district of UP.

After his door-to-door campaign, he interacted with the media and spoke highly of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and PM Modi. He claimed that the people of Kairana are happy with how Yogi improved the law and order situation in UP. "All schemes by Modi ji have been implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till the grassroots level. It's the very same Kairana from where people were migrating earlier. Today when I'm here they said that CM Yogi improved the law & order situation".

During his visit to Kairana, Amit Shah also stated that UP is on its path to becoming the 'most developed state' in India.

Shah is also slated to visit Sadhu Sweets, a 70-year-old shop located in Mohalla Gumbad in Kairana. Here, he will meet the owner of the sweets shop, Rakesh Garg who had to migrate along with his family from Kairana due to the fear of miscreants in the year 2014, following which he will meet several other families who had migrated from Kairana.