Roadshow vs Roadshow: PM Modi or Akhilesh Yadav? Who got it better in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi and Akhilesh Yadav addressed mega roadshows in Varanasi

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi camped in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for three days

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav conducted a road show in Varanasi late Friday evening

While BJP had huge gains in 2017 Assembly election, SP had lost all 8 seats in Varanasi

Varanasi Voting News Updates: As Varanasi votes in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 on Monday (March 7), all eyes will now be on Thursday (March 10) when the results will be declared. The final phase of UP polls witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using its all firepower to ensure that Yogi Adityanath retains power in the state that sends most number MPs to Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to himself to boost the BJP's chances as camped in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for three days in the run-up to March 7 voting. Prior to his visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple, PM Modi held a mega roadshow on Friday, March 4. A sea of people thronged both sides of roads as PM Modi's cavalcade passed.

Crowds cheered and showered flower petals on PM Modi who waved at people from his black SUV's sunroof. Later, PM Modi joined supporters and worshippers playing the 'damru' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. He then shared 'kulhad chai' at a small tea shop.

The massive crowd during PM Modi's roadshow gave ample hints that the wave is in BJP's favour, however, soon after the saffron tsunami of saffron flags, Varanasi's streets were painted red with Samajwadi Party's banners.

Akhilesh Yadav's match-up show

A little after the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav conducted a road show in Varanasi late on Friday evening.

Standing atop his 'Samajwadi Rath', the Samajwadi Party chief began his roadshow from the Rath Yatra roundabout in the pilgrim city and moved around in the areas covering the three Assembly seats - Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

He campaigned on a route different than the one taken by PM Modi earlier. Despite late hours, people came out in large numbers to attend Akhilesh's roadshow.

Going by the crowd, it is difficult to say which way the wind is blowing this time in Varanasi. The Samajwadi Party had lost all eight seats in Varanasi in 2017 Assembly election.

ALSO READ | Polls in UP 'pro-incumbency', people fighting for continuation of govt: PM Modi in Varanasi