WATCH | PM Modi tries his hand at 'damru' at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

UP Election Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tried his hand at damru or pellet drum during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

PM Modi started his roadshow in the afternoon, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. The PM then offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple's gold-plated sanctum sanctorum.

After paying his obeisance, Modi greeted the crowd at the temple premises where he also met a group of people playing damru (a two-headed drum) in his welcome and tried his hand on it.

Modi's roadshow covered the three assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Modi had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. BJP city president Vidyasagar Rai said Modi will stay the night at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guesthouse.

The prime minister will wind up his trip on Saturday with a rally in Khajuria village under the Rohaniya assembly seat, also addressing there people from the other five assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.