Watch | PM Modi's 'chai pe charcha' after mega roadshow in Varanasi

After his massive roadshow in Varanasi, and visiting the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen enjoying a 'kulhad chai' at one of the local tea stalls in the city. His visit came ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, he can be seen sitting at a local tea stall interacting with the people and enjoying tea. Several people are seen to be touching his feet and paying their respects to the leader in the video.

Earlier, crowds had cheered and showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade as he held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi on March 4 and 5.

Modi stood in an open-roof vehicle as the convoy traveled over three kilometers through the holy city, part of the prime minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. Two security men stood behind him.

The crowd chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev", and showered rose petals at several places as Modi waved to them or folded his palms in a ‘namaste’. The PM wore a saffron cap and a "gamcha" (towel) around the neck. Crowds followed Modi all through the roadshow and many people stood on balconies and rooftops, waving at him.

Modi arrived in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after addressing a rally in neighbouring Mirzapur, on a two-day visit before the polling on March 7.

Modi began the show after garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahiya crossing. The convoy covered three kilometres before the PM visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple where he offered prayers. He then left for Lanka chowk where he garlanded the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya, ending the event.

At Lahurabir, some devotees welcomed the PM by chanting hymns. And at Kabirchaura, people danced as devotional music played. Modi had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

(With PTI Inputs)

