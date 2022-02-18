Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh's convoy attacked in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh's convoy attacked in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh was allegedly fired upon in Gosaiganj of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on Friday, sources suggested. 

Vishal Pratap Singh Reported by: Vishal Pratap Singh @vishalpsing
Ayodhya Published on: February 18, 2022 22:22 IST
Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh's convoy attacked in Ayodhya
Image Source : INDIA TV

Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh's convoy attacked in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh was allegedly fired upon multiple times in Gosaiganj of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on Friday, sources suggested. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News