PM Modi attacks dynastic politics, takes a swipe at Samajwadi Party's 'parivarvad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, launched a scathing attack at dynastic politics saying it is a big threat and biggest enemy of democracy.

Speaking to ANI on dynastic politics, PM Modi said it compromises on the talent coming into a political party.

Taunting Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, PM Modi recalled his 'fake Samajwadi' jibe saying these parties were concerned about parivarvad.

PM Modi informed he had received a letter in the past which mentioned that during the Samajwadi Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh, around 45 people from family held various positions.

