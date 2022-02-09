When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty, says PM Modi | Watch LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi interview on UP election 2022.

Just a day ahead of the first phase of voting in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to news agency ANI on several issues. PM Modi exuded confidence that BJP will win in the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. PM Modi said that he has seen in all states that there is an inclination towards the BJP and it will win the elections with a full majority. In a 70-minute long interview, PM Modi talked about Yogi government, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, issues raised in the Budget session, Covid, economy, among other issues. Catch all the updates here.