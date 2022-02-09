Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Polling to 80 municipal boards in Assam on March 6, counting on March 9
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty, says PM Modi | Watch LIVE
Live now

When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty, says PM Modi | Watch LIVE

In a 70-minute long interview, PM Modi spoke about Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, Centre dealing with Covid pandemic, economy, among other issues. Catch all the updates here.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 20:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interview on UP election 2022.
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interview on UP election 2022.

Just a day ahead of the first phase of voting in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to news agency ANI on several issues. PM Modi exuded confidence that BJP will win in the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. PM Modi said that he has seen in all states that there is an inclination towards the BJP and it will win the elections with a full majority. In a 70-minute long interview, PM Modi talked about Yogi government, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, issues raised in the Budget session, Covid, economy, among other issues. Catch all the updates here.

Live updates :PM Modi interview on UP Assembly Election 2022, other issues

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 09, 2022 8:34 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    'When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty.'

    Govt has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses & toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority. If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kr's families? They're socialists. I received letter that 45 ppl from SP, hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Unity imp to take nation forward: PM on polarisation in polls

    "We start classification on caste basis during tickets distribution & discuss what vote percent would be given by which community. We should change it. Want to go ahead with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra. Unity imp to take nation forward," PM on polarisation in polls

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    'When a party is run for generations by a family, there's only dynasty, not dynamics'

    When a party is run for generations by a family, there's only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from J&K, where there're two parties run by two separate families, you can see similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand,UP &TN. Dynastic politics is biggest enemy of democracy: PM Modi

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:16 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    'State govt is working transparently'

    State Govt gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. State govt is working transparently: PM Modi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni & Oppn alleging 'whitewash' of whoever comes to BJP

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    'Yogi turned impossible into possible'

    If someone tries to encash Yogi ji's hard work & successful schemes, what I understand from it is that his schemes are so wonderful, that he turned impossible into possible, that rivals have also come out to encash it. I consider this Yogi ji's credit: PM on Akhilesh Yadav & oppn

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    'Yogi ji prioritised security & didn't compromise with it'

    When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out. Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security & didn't compromise with it.

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP began winning after losing again & again: PM Modi

    BJP began winning after losing again & again. When we win, we try to connect to grassroots&leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments & to polish ourselves, PM Modi said on elections.

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    I can see a wave for BJP in all states, says PM Modi

    BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority & people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them, said PM Modi.

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency, says PM Modi

    Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency, PM Modi said.

  • Feb 09, 2022 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi exudes confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in all 5 states

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 exuded confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in all 5 states. Assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will be conducted in 7 phases beginning February 10, last phase polling on March 7 and counting of votes on March 10.

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News