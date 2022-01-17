UP Polls: Agra Cantonment seat gets a transgender candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "The aim of contesting the election is that I want to do a lot for the people of 'kinnar' community", Radhika Bai said.

A transgender person is set to contest from Agra Cantonment assembly seat in the coming Uttar Pradesh election. Radhika Bai, aged nearly 26 years, on Monday filed her nomination papers from the seat to raise voice for the people of her community.

Also known as Akash Soni, Radhika Bai claimed that she is the first transgender woman from Agra to contest the assembly polls.

"The aim of contesting the election is that I want to do a lot for the people of 'kinnar' community. We have been neglected by society. I would educate people of my community that there is a lot more than dancing on roads and begging,” Radhika Bai told PTI.

“We too can live a respectable life in society by educating ourselves,” she said. Radhika Bai also spoke about the difficulties people faced even arranging basic stuff during several waves of the COVID pandemic.

"Nobody came to help the needy people. People were struggling for food, medicines etc. People from 'hijra' community helped the needy people without any discrimination,” she said.

She added that they still had to pay for the electricity bills, house tax, water tax despite no earning. Radhika Bai said she has entered the fray with the blessings of her 'guru' Bhavani Devi from Prayagraj to serve the needy. She said she will campaign door to door while following the COVID-19 protocols.

"I was born and raised here. I will request to people to give me a chance, because I want to do a lot for them," she said.

