Tripura election 2023 voting LIVE UPDATES: Polling in all 60 constituencies begins amid tight security

Tripura Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 60-member assembly in Tripura is underway amid tight security. The northeast-state is going to witness a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha, a regional party. Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also trying to draw poll fortune in the state. The polling will be held from 7 am onwards till 4 pm. A total of 3,337 polling stations have been set up across the state out of which 1,100 are marked as sensitive while 28 as critical. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. A total of 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 candidates. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said that all preparations to conduct free and fair election have been completed.

