  Tripura election 2023 voting LIVE UPDATES: Polling in all 60 constituencies begins amid tight security
Tripura election 2023 voting LIVE UPDATES: Polling in all 60 constituencies begins amid tight security

Tripura election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress and Left made a rare alliance to fight the ruling BJP. TMC and aother regional parties also trying their electoral luck in the state.

Agartala Updated on: February 16, 2023 7:08 IST
The election will decide the mood of people in the
The election will decide the mood of people in the northeast ahead of the General Election 2024

Tripura Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 60-member assembly in Tripura is underway amid tight security. The northeast-state is going to witness a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha, a regional party. Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also trying to draw poll fortune in the state. The polling will be held from 7 am onwards till 4 pm. A total of 3,337 polling stations have been set up across the state out of which 1,100 are marked as sensitive while 28 as critical. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.  A total of 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 candidates. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said that all preparations to conduct free and fair election have been completed. 

ALSO READ There is no competition in 2024 elections; BJP to win Tripura too: Amit Shah

ALSO READ | Something like tsunami will happen in upcoming elections: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Live updates :Tripura Election 2023 Voting

  • Feb 16, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting begins in Tripura

    People queue up to cast their votes at polling booths as voting began.

  • Feb 16, 2023 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Contest in the election

    The BJP is contesting in 55 seats, while ally IPFT has fielded candidates in 6 constituencies. On one seat, both parties will have a friendly fight. BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12.

  • Feb 16, 2023 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    31,000 security personnel on duty

    31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order, said the CEO.

  • Feb 16, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    31,000 polling personnel deployed

    As many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces are ready to conduct the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. 

