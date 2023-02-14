There is no competition in 2024 elections; BJP to win Tripura too: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that the country is wholeheartedly moving forward with Prime Minister and that there is no competition in the 2024 elections. He also exuberated confidence that before 12PM on counting day (March 2), BJP will cross the majority mark in Tripura.

'Northeast region development on priority'

Before 12PM on counting day, BJP will cross the majority mark in Tripura. Before the year 2024, all state capitals in the Northeast region will get rail and air connectivity. The tribal communities are experiencing development now. Today, we have the first tribal President in the country. The benefits being given to poor families are also being extended to the tribal community without discrimination. They realise that they were misled earlier. PM Modi has ended ‘mann ki doori’ between Northeast and the rest of India.

'BJP will win all four states'

'BJP will win all four states — Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. BJP will form government with full majority in Karnataka. In the last 2 months, I’ve visited the state 5 times. I’ve sensed the pulse of people of the state and witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there -BJP will get a huge mandate in Karnataka. Even the people of Mandya are now shifting from dynastic parties and accepting BJP’s politics of development. This is a good sign for Karnataka.

'EC to take a call on J-K elections, statehood after assembly polls'

I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in J&K after elections. Process of preparation of voters’ list is nearing completion in the UT. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections. Since 1950, it was on our agenda to remove Art 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Now with the manner in which development work is going on in J&K, the way terrorists and terror attacks are decreasing is being proved. You can see data. Since the time terrorism started in Jammu & Kashmir, terrorism-related figures are at their lowest today. Crores of tourists and yatris are visiting J&K now. This is a huge change

