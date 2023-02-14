'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of': Home Minister Amit Shah responds to Hindenburg-Adani row

Follow us on Image Source : DFD fddfd

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview with news agency ANI on Tuesday, spoke on several issues including Oppositions allegations over the Hindenburg-Adani row. While replying to the question on the Adani issue, he said there is nothing for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to hide and there is nothing to be afraid of.

Words expunged issue in Parliament

On Rahul Gandhi's speech expunge issue, he said it was not the first time when someone’s comments made in Parliament were expunged.

"History of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this (several expunges). It's a place to hold discussions under rules, using parliamentary language," Shah on Opposition's allegation that they can’t speak in Parliament as their words being expunged.

Tripura Assembly elections

Shah said his party will increase its seats and also vote share in Tripura.

"Congress and Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can't defeat BJP alone. Before 12 pm on counting day, BJP will get full majority in Tripura and form a government," he added.

