Pulwama attack: How Indian diplomacy exposes Pakistan-terror module that killed 40 CRPF personnel

Pulwama attack: India witnessed one of the deadliest terrorist attacks, wherein it lost 40 brave soldiers on the same day the world was celebrating the week of love, Valentine's day, in 2019. The deadliest attack, which was sponsored by a Pakistan-based terror module, was executed by a youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Even after the passage of four years of the brutal attack, it is relevant to document why India has been actively exposing Pakistan and its vested agendas against New Delhi on international platforms.

What happened on 14 February 2019?

Addressing a press conference following the deadly attack, the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman busted how Pakistan-sponsored terrorists targeted innocent Indian soldiers who were returning from leaves. According to Sitharaman, nearly 2,500 soldiers were returning in at least 70 vehicles via Pulwama in order to rejoin their duties.

However, the convoy was targeted by a vehicle driven by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist identified as Aadil Ahmad Dar-- a local resident of Pulwama. As per the defence ministry, nearly 80 kilograms of high-grade RDX explosive was used in the suicide attack. Later, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

India launched counter-attacks on terrorist camps

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched air strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Notably, the airstrike was the first time since the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, wherein warplanes had crossed the Line of Control. Subsequently, the relations between both nations witnessed a record low, with India accusing its neighbouring nation of harbouring terrorists on their soil.

In fact, on several international platforms, New Delhi recked up the issue through its diplomatic channel and solicited all-around pressure on Pakistan to dismantle its terror outfits.

This resulted in several international communities condemning the attack, with several countries joining hands with New Delhi in a fight against terrorism. Besides, the US, the United Nations also raised the issue in its meeting and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Nearly a year after the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two for their alleged role in the attack. As of now, a total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Pulwama attack always under the radar of Opposition parties

On several occasions, Opposition parties alleged that the attack was orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the attack was carried out months before the country scheduled to hold General elections.

Recently, a top National Conference (NC) leader has again raised grave questions on the "intention of the Modi government behind the "tailored" Uri and the Pulwama attack". NC's Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal in January this year alleged that both attacks were well-planned by the Central government. Mustafa alleged that none of the soldiers' bodies or images was found following the brutal attacks.

Congress demands proof

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while addressing a public rally in January this year, termed the surgical strike against Pakistan "a bogus claim" by the Bhartiya Janata Party and added "there was no proof" to authenticate their claims.

During the rally, the veteran Congress leader claimed that the 2019 terror attack could have been averted had the vehicle, which launched the attack on the CRPF been checked properly. "Why did they die? CRPF director had sought for airlifting of CRPF personnel from Srinagar to Delhi as the area was a sensitive one but PM Modi declined the request. Why did he decline?" Singh questioned.

No information was given in the Parliament

Alleging that Pulwama has become the centre of terrorism, he said, "Every car is checked in the area. Why on that particular day was the Scorpio car not checked? A vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were killed. "Until now, the information related to the incident had not been given in the Parliament, nor are the people aware of it," Singh said.

