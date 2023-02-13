Something like tsunami will happen in upcoming elections: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday warned the Opposition that 'something like tsunami will happen' in the upcoming elections when BJP will retain power with record-breaking numbers. The polling will be held on February 16 in the northeastern state, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

"You've heard of a tsunami, something like that will happen. Anything can happen but it will not be less than 2018. In 2018, we got 36 seats and our alliance partner got 8 seats. So this time we will get more than 36 seats," Saha said.

Banking on the double-engine juggernaut, Manik Saha said that double-engine govt helps you to ask for things easily. "Double-engine govt helps you to ask for things easily (from the Centre). I had earlier seen that it was very difficult to meet Union Ministers, but if it is the same government, then you can meet easily. So the public understands all this," Saha said.

"It's a history that after 35 years of rule, BJP removed the Communist (govt) here in a democratic way. Communists committed murders and violence here, so it is important that they do not return to power as violence cannot lead to development," added Saha.



On the possibility of a post-poll alliance with Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma's Tipra Motha party, Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "As per the data we have now, we can say that there are remote chances. Right now I don't see it."

"Our govt has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs. Many generations destroyed due to it...It came here from Myanmar via Assam & Mizoram, they made Tripura a corridor to Bangladesh. Today, we're the second-best performer in Northeast in drug seizure & destruction," Saha said.