Tripura assembly polls 2023: EC issues notification regarding nomination papers; check submission date

Tripura assembly elections: In the wake of forthcoming assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued the notification for the 60 constituencies in Tripura. As per the notification, candidates will be allowed to submit their nomination papers till January 30.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny will be done on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2. Altogether 28,13,478 electors are eligible to exercise their democratic rights in the ensuing elections. A record of 65,044 new voters were included in the final electoral rolls.

Webcasting to be done in all polling booths

To ensure free and fair elections, webcasting will be done in all 3,328 polling booths. "Minimum assured facilities - drinking water, electricity, toilets and ramps have been made available in all the polling booths," Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Subhasish Bandopadhyay told PTI.

The ACEO further said security measures have been tightened across the northeastern state with central paramilitary forces holding area domination exercises to increase confidence among the electors.

Elections in state scheduled for February 16

It should be noted here that at least three Election Commission-appointed Special Observers are set to arrive soon to look after the security arrangements in the poll-bound state. According to the ECI, the polling to the 60 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2 in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)