Punjab elections: 'The voice of people is the voice of God,' Sidhu concedes defeat

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday accepted the defeat of Congress in Punjab at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The development comes as AAP is leading as counting of votes is underway for Punjab assembly elections.

Accepting the decision of people, Sidhu congratulated AAP. "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!", he tweeted.

Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were trailing from Amritsar East seat, according to initial poll trends. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur was leading over her nearest rival Majithia by a margin of 590 votes.

The Amritsar East constituency in Amritsar is the most keenly watched electoral contest.

According to the latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats. The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.