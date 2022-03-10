Punjab results: AAP crosses the magic mark. Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shares picture with Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

Highlights AAP has taken a lead in 88 of the 117 assembly seats.

Party leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed his elation via a tweet.

He shared a photo with AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.

As the Aam Aadmi Party heads for a landslide win in Punjab, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed his happiness and congratulated the people of Punjab. In a photo shared by him on Twitter, Kejriwal and AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann can be seen all smiles.

"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution", Kejriwal wrote.

AAP has taken a lead in 88 of the 117 assembly seats after the initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, and former CM Amarinder Singh are among the heavyweights who were trailing.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Among the seats from where AAP was leading included Lambi, Patiala Urban, Lehra, Anandpur Sahib, Batala, Attari, Bathinda Urban, Dasuya, Dera Bassi, Dharamkot, Dina Nagar, Dirba, Ferozepur Rural, and Gill.

In Patiala Urban, where Punjab Lok Congress chief and former CM Amarinder Singh is the sitting MLA, AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading by a margin of 3,575 votes.

(With PTI Inputs)