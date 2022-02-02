Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab polls: Channi was least favoured for CM post after Amarinder Singh stepped down, claims Sunil Jakhar

Highlights Only two legislators favoured Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state, Jakhar said

42 of the 79 party MLAs wanted Jakhar to be the Chief Minister of Punjab, he claimed

Jakhar also claimed he had declined the post of Deputy Chief Minister offered to him by Rahul Gandhi

Forty-two of the 79 party MLAs wanted former Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Sunil Jakhar to take over as the Chief Minister of the state after Captain Amarinder Singh had stepped down from the post, Jakhar has claimed. Addressing a public meeting in Abohar on Tuesday, Jakhar further said only two legislators favoured Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

"There were 42 MLAs in my favour, only two MLAs took Channi's name as Chief Minister," the former Punjab Pradesh Congress chief said.

He also claimed that he declined the post of Deputy Chief Minister offered to him by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Jakhar said that 16 MLAs were in support of Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 MLAs wanted Captain's wife Preneet Kaur for the Deputy chief minister post while only 6 MLAs were in favour of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In September last year, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab while Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Notably, Jakhar has been vocal against his own party for quite some while now.

Jakhar's remark came as the Congress party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar on January 27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party workers will take the decision regarding the chief ministerial face for Punjab.

"We have had a talk in the car that who will lead Punjab going forward. Media people call this the CM candidate. Both Channiji and Sidhuji told me that this is the most crucial question in front of Punjab that who will lead the Congress. Both Channi and Sidhu assured him that whoever be the CM face for Punjab, the other person will support him."

"Two people can't lead. Only one will lead. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever becomes the CM face, the other person will support him. I was listening to them. I was happy. We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate," Rahul Gandhi said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Punjab polls: Congress won't announce CM face, will fight under joint leadership, says Sunil Jakhar