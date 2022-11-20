Modi in Gujarat Day 2: PM appeals people to ensure BJP's victory at every polling booth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Dhoraji in Rajkot district, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Modi in Gujarat : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 20) appealed to the people of Gir Somnath district in election-bound Gujarat to make the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victorious in all the polling booths.

Addressing a rally in Veraval town after offering prayers at the famous Somnath Temple near here, the PM also urged the people to turn up in large numbers on polling day and break all the previous records of voter turnout in the state elections, where voting for the 182-member Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5. Modi said Gujarat made progress despite the fact that many people used to look down upon the state in the past for various reasons, such as frequent droughts.

"Today, cargo from entire north India reaches the world from our ports. These ports have become the doors to India's prosperity," he said.

The BJP government in Gujarat has also helped the fishermen community in increasing their income through various schemes, including the Sagarkhedu Yojana, he added. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress had won all the four Assembly segments in Gir Somnath district- Talala, Una, Kodinar and Somnath.

PM Modi in Veraval:

On Sunday, the PM was canvassing for four BJP candidates from Gir Somnath district in Gujarat.

"In this election, I want people to turn up in large numbers at their respective polling booths on the voting day and break all the previous records of voter turnout. I am not saying you should vote for the BJP only. Just ensure that each and every citizen takes part in this festival of democracy. This is my appeal to everyone," Modi said in his address to the people and the BJP functionaries present in the rally.

"Another thing I want from you is to make sure the BJP wins each and every booth here. Will you do it for me? This time, my focus is to win all the polling booths here. If you will help me in achieving this, these four BJP candidates will automatically reach the Assembly in Gandhinagar," the PM said.

Modi said though the media as well as various surveys have already predicted the BJP will once again come to power in Gujarat, he comes here often to see that present Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel breaks the previous records of winning maximum seats.

"I also come here to take your blessings and give you the account of my work. I also want to ensure that Bhupendra breaks the records of Narendra. We all need to work hard to take Gujarat ahead on the path of development. I am sure you will give your blessings to us," he said.

PM Modi in Dhoraji:

In an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader walked with a woman who tried everything to derail the Narmada Project. Earlier on Saturday, during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was joined by activist Medha Patkar who spearheaded the Narmada Bachao Aandolan to prevent the displacement of locals due to the water of the Dam.

In his address at a rally in Gujarat's Dhoraji today, the Prime Minister said without naming Rahul Gandhi, "You would have seen a picture published in the newspaper yesterday of a Congress leader standing with those who oppose the Narmada Project. You should ask them with what face are they coming to seek votes from you. They did everything to stall the Narmada project for decades together and ensured that no money including that from World Bank was able to come over to Gujarat. They were constantly maligning the reputation of Gujarat."He said that the matter was taken to courts and the lady who spearheaded this movement was seen along with the Congress leader.

"This shows that you are only walking towards destroying Gujarat," said PM Modi at the rally in Dhoraji. "Those people who try to destroy the only water lifeline of the Kutch region are seen with Congress leaders. This shows that they are only working towards destroying Gujarat. Voters and Gujarat need to ask Congress leadership, why are they aligning with such forces."

PM Modi in Amreli:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of Amreli district to not waste their votes on Congress as it doesn't have the roadmap for development and instead choose BJP in the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Amreli town in Saurashtra region on the second day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister said the Opposition party can never do anything good for the region.

Notably, Congress had won all five Assembly segments in Amreli district - Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla and Rajula - in the 2017 elections whereas the BJP drew a blank.

"The BJP government did several works to strengthen Gujarat. Now, it is time to take a giant leap. And, Congress does not have the capacity to do that. The Opposition party can never do anything good for you," the prime minister said.

"You cannot expect a Congress leader to take you on the path of development, ask any Congress leader what is the roadmap for development and they do not have any plan," he said.

The prime minister said the people of Amreli had elected Congress candidates in the previous elections with very high hopes from that party.

"Now tell me what did they do for you (during these five years)? Do you remember at least one work done by them? Then why are you wasting your votes on them? To strengthen Amreli, I urge you to choose lotus (BJP) this time," said the PM.

He listed several government schemes which he said benefited all sections of society including farmers. "Under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, Gujarat's 60 lakh farmers have received Rs 12,000 crore. You can't expect such things from Congress. Just ask any Congress leader what is the roadmap for development and they will be clueless," said Modi.

PM Modi in Botad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP has compelled all other parties in the country to talk about development as the main issue during elections. Addressing a poll rally in Botad town in Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister appealed to voters to reject those who always defame the state.

"Earlier, allegations about scams used to be the main issue during elections. But, after BJP's rise in Gujarat, the main issue has become development instead of scams. We compelled all other political parties in the country to talk about development during polls," he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister promised youths that the entire belt covering Botad, Dholera and Bhavnagar will soon become Gujarat's "most happening industrial belt where even aeroplanes will be manufactured". He said the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, will decide Gujarat's path for the next 25 years and not for just five years.

Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sight on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

