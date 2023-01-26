Nagaland assembly polls: AAP declares to contest on 'maximum possible seats' in northeastern state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Nagaland assembly polls: AAP declares to contest on maximum possible seats in the northeastern state

Nagaland assembly elections: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Nagaland, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that it will field candidates on as many seats as possible in the northeastern state.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, AAP's Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma also said that the party will not enter any pre-poll alliance. He also said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP.

“We will contest in as many seats as possible… and there will be no pre-poll alliance. Time has come for the people of Nagaland to vote for good governance, honest politics and overall development of the state with the elimination of corruption,” Sharma added.

AAP claims to go to grassroots to bring required change in Nagaland

Sharma also expressed hope that the party will go to the grassroots to bring the required change in the political scenario of Nagaland.

ALSO READ: Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly elections: Polling date, results, all you need to know

Meanwhile, Keyho said people of the northeastern state want an AAP government, as “the Nagas in Delhi, whether studying or working, have witnessed what good governance and fulfilment of promises mean under the Arvind Kejriwal government there”. AAP had unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 assembly polls.

It should be mentioned here that elections to the 60-member assembly in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and results will be declared on February 2.

(With inputs from PTI)