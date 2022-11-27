MCD polls: BJP president Nadda goes door-to-door to woo voters in Wazirpur as part of party's mega campaign

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA MCD polls: BJP president Nadda goes door-to-door to woo voters in Wazirpur

MCD Polls: In the wake of upcoming MCD elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday launched a door-to-door campaign in Delhi's Wazirpur region.

During the campaign, he also interacted with locals and handed over copies of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto), in order to seek votes for his party.

Nadda, who was accompanied by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders, is also expected to hold a door-to-door campaign in south Delhi's Badarpur area on Sunday evening.

Several party leaders including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also in attendance in the 12-hour mega campaign.

BJP to reach out voters across all MCD wards

According to reports, the saffron party has planned to reach out voters across the 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards. Meanwhile, it has also deployed around 100 of its star campaigners including some Union ministers, and chief ministers of states to woo voters.

Earlier on November 25, the BJP launched its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming polls. Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be brought online through a mobile application.

MCD polls to see a triangular contest

It should be mentioned here that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

