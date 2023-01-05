MCD mayor poll today | AAP, BJP nominate candidates; Congress decides to abstain from voting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MCD mayor poll

MCD mayor poll: After the recently concluded municipal polls in Delhi, the election to pick the new mayor will be held on Friday, January 6. According to officials, the last day to file the nominations was December 27. Notably, the post of mayor of the MCD is reserved for the female member in the first year.

As required by section 35 of the Act, the newly constituted civic body will elect the mayor after the oath ceremony on Friday. According to an MCD notification, three nominations -- two from the AAP and one from the BJP -- have been received for the post of mayor.

Candidates in the fray for the mayor & deputy mayor posts

The nominees for the post of Mayor are -- Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur. Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta is Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate. Oberoi is AAP's main contender. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

"The elected mayor will then assume the chair and proceed to conduct the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee as required under section 35(1) and 45(1)(i) of the Act respectively," the notification added.

Congress to not take part in MCD's mayoral election

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the grand old party will not take part in the city civic body's mayoral election.

According to him, Congress has unanimously decided not to support either AAP or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house.

"Delhiites who elected Congress councillors, voted for them to raise the issues affecting them and work for their welfare and not to fulfil the patrician agenda of AAP and BJP. Our councillors will walk out of the House before," Chaudhary added.

About the mayor's tenure

The mayor serves a tenure of five years on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

After the high-stake civic elections held on December 4, this will be the first municipal House consisting of 250 newly elected council members. The Civic Centre, the MCD's headquarters on Minto Road, will host the meeting of the House.

(With inputs from agencies)