MCD Elections 2022 Results: BJP leads in early trends, AAP second, Congress no match

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MCD Elections 2022 results

MCD Elections 2022 Results: In contrast to what most exit polls had predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading by a big margin against Aam Aadmi Party as counting of votes for Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 continues. Most exit polls had predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.

As per trends available at 9:25 AM, the BJP is leading in 155 wards, AAP 86 and Congress in 12.

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: WARD WISE RESULTS | MCD Elections 2022: FULL COVERAGE

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. Counting of votes in underway at 42 centres being set up for the exercise across the national capital city.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.

(With inputs from agencies)