MCD election: ‘Will restore Chhath ghats’- Congress’ big promise | How Purvanchalis voters play up in polls

Congress is striving to gain lost poll ground in Delhi

Poll campaigns for ongoing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls reach the pinnacle as a week to go to vote to elect ward councilors. On Monday, Congress in a bid to woo Purvanchali voters promised to restore Chhath ghats on the banks of the Yamuna and provide other facilities for them to hold their festival without hurdles.

The Congress' Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had "betrayed" the Purvanchalis living in the national capital with false promises and prevented them from holding their most auspicious festival.

He claimed that the Congress government in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit had set up the Chhath ghats for Purvanchalis and also established Mythili and Bhojpuri academies.

"The Kejriwal government failed to check rising air and water pollution for the past eight years despite selling the rosy dream of making Delhi like London, Paris and Singapore. The Yamuna water is toxic and highly contaminated, causing severe health problems to Delhiites, particularly the children and the elderly," he said.

Purvanchalis voters’ influence

The BJP, AAP and the Congress are all making efforts to woo Purvanchalis, who make up one of the largest vote banks in Delhi, as campaigning for MCD polls intensifies.

According to an estimate, Purvanchalis -- the Bhojpuri-speaking natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand settled in Delhi -- make up around a third of the national capital's total 1.46 crore voters.

50 candidates from Purvanchali backgrounds

The BJP and the AAP have each fielded around 50 candidates from Purvanchali backgrounds. The community is estimated to have a significant presence in all Assembly segments of Delhi.

Elections to the 250-ward MCD are scheduled for December 4.



