Kolar Assembly Elections 2023: AAP fields its candidate despite knowing JD-S has strong base

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolar Assembly Elections 2023

Kolar Election Results 2023: Karnataka is set to hold a crucial Assembly election on May 10, with major political parties-- Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)-- in the fray. The state has 224 constituencies which will go for election within a few days.

Among 224 constituencies, Kolar, which is also known as "The Golden City of India", has a strong support base of Janata Dal-Secular JD(S).

Main Candidates

CMR Srinath -- JD(S)

Varthur Prakash-- BJP

Suhail Dil Nawaz-- AAP

Kothur G Manjunath -- Congress

2018 Election Results

According to the government data, there are 2,22,605 voters, out of which 1,11,491 are male and 1,11, 031 are female. Meanwhile, the electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.54. Whereas, the literacy rate is approximately 78%. Notably, the district is known for the production of Milk, which has recently surpassed Denmark. Besides, it is also popularly known as the land of silk, gold and Mango.

It is worth mentioning in the last elections, K Srinivasa Gowda of JD(S) won against Congress Syed Zameer Pasha. Gowda won with a margin of 44,251 votes-- securing nearly 46% of the total votes polled.

Also Read: Chikballapur Assembly Election 2023: Close fight between BJP's K Sudhakar and Congress' Pradeep Eshwar