Karnataka India TV-CNX exit poll 2023: Congress may get 110-120 seats, BJP around 80-90 seats

Karnataka India TV-CNX EXIT POLL 2023: The Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly elections by winning 110 to 120 seats, says the India TV-CNX exit poll which was telecast on the news channel today. The party may either get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number.

The exit poll seat projections show, Congress may win 110-120 seats in the 224-seat assembly, the ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats.

In the 2018 elections, BJP had won 104, Congress had won 80, JD(S) had won 37, and 'Others' had won three seats.

Vote share projections in the exit poll show: Congress may get 41.57 per cent, BJP may get 35.61 per cent, JD(S) 16.1 pc, and 'Others' may get 6.72 per cent. In the 2018 elections, Congress had got 38.04 pc, BJP had got 36.22 pc, JD(S) 18.36 pc and 'Others' had got 7.38 pc votes.

CASTE, COMMUNITY WISE VOTE SHARE :

Caste and community-wise exit poll projections show, Congress may get 72 pc of Kuruba votes, 19 per cent Lingayat votes, 22 pc Vokkaliga votes, 39 pc SC votes, 33 pc OBC votes, 43 pc ST votes, and a whopping 82 per cent Muslim votes. On the other hand, BJP may get 14 pc Kuruba votes, a whopping 70 pc Lingayat votes, 17 pc Vokkaliga votes, 41 pc SC votes, 52 pc OBC votes, 34 pc ST votes and only 2 per cent Muslim votes. The projection show JD(S) may get 53 per cent Vokkaliga votes.

REGION-WISE PROJECTIONS:

The India TV-CNX poll projections region-wise show, Congress may get 17 seats, BJP may get 14 seats, and JD(S) may get one seat in Greater Bangalore (total 32 seats).

In Central Karnataka having a total of 21 seats, Congress may win 12, BJP may win 8 seats and Others one seat.

In Hyderabad Karnataka region, having a total of 40 seats, Congress may sweep by winning 29 seats, BJP may win nine, and JD(S) and Others may win one seat each.

In Old Mysuru having 62 seats, Congress may win 32 seats, JD(S) may win 20 seats, and BJP may win 10 seats.

In Coastal Karnataka having 19 seats, BJP may win 16 and the Congress may win only three seats.

In Bombay Karnataka region having 50 seats, BJP may win 28 seats and Congress may win 22 seats.

The exit poll survey was carried out by CNX among 15,620 respondents (7,890 males and 7,730 females) in 142 out of a total of 224 seats. Respondents were interviewed at 11 polling stations in every randomly selected assembly constituencies. Ten respondents were selected randomly from each four selected polling stations.

