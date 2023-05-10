Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka elections: Key seats to watch out for as stakes are high in THESE constituencies

Karnataka Election 2023: People of Karnataka on Thursday cast their vote in 224 seats to choose a government either of BJP, JD (S) or the Congress. The results of which will be declared on May 13. A total of 2,615 candidates are trying their luck in the election. However, there are at least 10 plum seats which are every party's dream to win the election. These seats not just have cash-rich reserves but are also considered 'prestige-at-stake' constituencies for many leaders.

Shiggaon

The Shiggaon seat of Karnataka is most important as the current CM Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from this seat. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan against him, while Shashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the JDS is also contesting. However, the seat is considered safe for the BJP as it is a Lingayat stronghold and the community has been loyal to the BJP. Bommai has won this seat thrice, while the Congress won it last in 1994.

Channapatna

The seat is considered very safe for JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy as he has not lost since 2004.

Varuna

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading the charge from this seat. His opponent is BJP's, V Somanna.

Chittapur

This seat is important because Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vacated this seat when he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2009. In the year 2018, Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, won the election from this seat. Hence, it is Congress strong bait.

Shikaripura

BJP has had an influence on this seat for a long time. This seat is considered very safe for former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. This time his son BY Vijayendra is staking claim from here.

Kanakapura

This seat is important because Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar is contesting from here. His opponent is BJP's R Ashok Kanakapura. This seat has been dominated by the Congress for a long time.

Hanur

A contest can be seen between BJP and Congress on this seat as in the year 2018, BJP lost this seat by a margin of only 5 per cent. R Narendra from Congress and Pritam Nagappa from BJP are contesting this seat.

Badami

BJP's Shanta Gowda Patil and Congress's Bhimsen B. Chimmannakatti are in the race in these seats. This seat is said to be Congress-heavy as it was with Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah till the last election.

Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru is one such seat where the BJP holds its sway. Party's national general secretary CT Ravi has been winning from here since 2004. However, the Congress has also been trailing the BJP for the same amount of time and has been in the second position in 3 out of 4 elections.

Gundlupet

Niranjan from BJP and HM Ganesh Prasad from Congress are contesting from this seat. This seat is also important for the parties as the BJP had won from here in the last elections and the Congress had lost this seat.