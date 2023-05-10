Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
  4. Karnataka Exit Poll LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP or a hung assembly? What's in store for southern state
Live now

Karnataka exit poll live updates: The high-octane poll battle in Karnataka concluded with voting on all 224 seats of the state assembly taking place on Wednesday (May 10). Here is the exit poll predicting the results which will have a huge impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

Updated on: May 10, 2023 18:22 IST
Karnataka Exit Poll LIVE Updates: After the high-octane campaign, the battle of ballots in Karnataka concluded with voting on all 224 seats of the state assembly taking place on Wednesday (May 10). Voters decided fate of total 2,615 candidates who were in the fray. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Results of Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be declared on Saturday (May 13), but prior to that India TV brings you the most accurate exit poll predicting who will win the southern citadel ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election. The results of Karnataka will reveal the mood of people in the southern region. Congress looks for a revival by wresting power from BJP in the state, while the ruling party would like to retain the state by breaking the decades-old jinx of 'swing state'. On the other hand, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) is eyeing the roll of 'king maker'

  • May 10, 2023 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Exit poll shortly

    The people of Karnataka feel that the BJP is far ahead of the Congress in terms of taking up national issues. Karnataka has the maximum number of startups in the last 5 years, said Senior Journalist Harshwardhan Tripathi

  • May 10, 2023 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Karnataka elections: Key seats to watch out for

    There are at least 10 plum seats which are every party's dream to win the election. These seats not just have cash-rich reserves but are also considered 'prestige-at-stake' constituencies for many leaders. READ MORE HERE

  • May 10, 2023 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Countdown begins for the exit poll

    The countdown began for the exit poll of the crucial Karnataka election 2023

  • May 10, 2023 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    First picture of the Karnataka exit poll shortly

    The first picture of the Karnataka exit poll will be published shortly.

