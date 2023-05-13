'I assured Sonia, Rahul Gandhi...': Emotional DK Shivakumar after Congress' Karnataka victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DK Shivakumar

Congress State President DK Shivakumar on Staurday became emotional after winning the Kanakapura seat of the Karnataka election saying that he had assured party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi about his win.

Shivakumar secured more than 56,000 votes, thus making him a strong candidate for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka. Meanwhile while BJP candidate R Ashok managed to muster 10,000 votes. The Janta Dal (Secular) had fielded BR Ramchandra for this constituency while the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Putturaj Gowda.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

Meanwhile, the exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead. If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker.

It should be mentioned here that the state witnessed a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, the counting of votes took place on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters participated in the elections in Karnataka.

