Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka results: Congress readies contingency plan, to herd all winning MLAs to Bengaluru by tonight

Karnataka results: Congress readies contingency plan, to herd all winning MLAs to Bengaluru by tonight

According to early trends, the grand old party is already leading.

Vijai Laxmi Reported By: Vijai Laxmi Bengaluru Published on: May 13, 2023 9:35 IST
Karnataka results: Congress readies contingency plan
Image Source : PTI Karnataka results: Congress readies contingency plan

Karnataka results: With the Congress inching towards a sweeping victory in Karnataka, the party is now leaving no stone unturned to avoid any chances of horse-trading. According to early trends, the grand old party is already leading 44 seats.

If sources are to be believed, the Congress has stationed its senior leaders at various locations and they have been asked that as soon as the results are out, they have to take all of its winning candidates to Bengaluru.

It's been ensured that all winning MLAs are brought to Bengaluru tonight, special arrangements have been made for the ones who are from the far off areas.

Karnataka elections Full coverage 

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News

X