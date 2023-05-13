Karnataka results: Congress readies contingency plan, to herd all winning MLAs to Bengaluru by tonight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka results: Congress readies contingency plan

Karnataka results: With the Congress inching towards a sweeping victory in Karnataka, the party is now leaving no stone unturned to avoid any chances of horse-trading. According to early trends, the grand old party is already leading 44 seats.

If sources are to be believed, the Congress has stationed its senior leaders at various locations and they have been asked that as soon as the results are out, they have to take all of its winning candidates to Bengaluru.

It's been ensured that all winning MLAs are brought to Bengaluru tonight, special arrangements have been made for the ones who are from the far off areas.

Karnataka elections Full coverage