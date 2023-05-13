Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka election results LIVE: Can BJP manage to retain power or Congress is set to return?
Live now

Karnataka election results LIVE: Can BJP manage to retain power or Congress is set to return?

Can the BJP manage to retain power or Congress return to rule? Will JD-S emerge as the 'kingmaker'? Answers to all such questions will be clear in sometime from now with Karnataka assembly election results in 2023 be declared. Stay tuned for all the latest and accurate updates as votes are counted.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2023 7:29 IST

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE: The D-day is here. After days of intense campaigning that saw all the major stakeholders - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) JD-S- taking on each other, votes for Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be counted today. The electoral fortunes of top leaders - CM Basavaraj Bommai (BJP), Congress heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and JD-S' HD Kumaraswamy and several others will be known later in the day. Counting of votes will take place at 36 centres set up across the state for which elaborate security arrangements have been put up in place. Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the single-phase polling held on May 10. While the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the BJP by winning as many seats in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, the saffron party is hopeful of retaining power in the southern state. On the other hand, Janata Dal - Secular is looking to emerge as the 'kingmaker' in case people of Karnataka give no clear mandate to either BJP or Congress. As far as exit polls are concerned, a majority of them have predicted Congress gaining an edge over the BJP. According to India TV-CNX exit poll, the Congress may emerge as the single largest party winning 110-120 seats.  The ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats. In the 2018 elections, BJP had won 104, Congress had won 80, JD(S) had won 37, and 'Others' had won three seats. Follow all the latest updates as votes for Karnataka assembly election 2023 are counted: 

KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023: FULL COVERAGE 

Live updates :Karnataka LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 13, 2023 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

    In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me... I am hoping for a good development: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

  • May 13, 2023 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We should get a comfortable majority with more than 120 seats: K Rahman Khan

    It's a big day today. We are hopeful that Congress will emerge victorious. We should get a comfortable majority with more than 120 seats. It's not just the exit polls that predict Congress victory, the same is also visible on the ground level, people want change: K Rahman Khan, Congress leader & former Union minister

  • May 13, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Security outside CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Hubballi tightened

  • May 13, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    'Congress will form the government once again with a majority'

    "Congress will form the government once again with a majority. We are confident about this. The public of Karnataka is looking for a change, they were fed up with this present govt," says Congress leader Saleem Ahmed

  • May 13, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    There are adequate police personnel deployed as per plan at each strong room: DC Bengaluru Urban, Dayananda

  • May 13, 2023 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Exit polls predict a clear win for Congress

    Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka as four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting for a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

  • May 13, 2023 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    11.71 lakh first-time voters

    There were over 11.71 lakh first-time voters registered in the state.

  • May 13, 2023 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Voting turnout recorded at 73.19 per cent

    The voting passed off peacefully in Karnataka with a voting turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018. A total of 737 Theme-based and ethnic Model Polling stations were set up.

  • May 13, 2023 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting of votes to begin at 8AM

    The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held on Saturday, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly. Counting across 36 centres to decide fate of 2,615 candidates

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News

X