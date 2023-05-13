Karnataka election results LIVE: Can BJP manage to retain power or Congress is set to return?

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE: The D-day is here. After days of intense campaigning that saw all the major stakeholders - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) JD-S- taking on each other, votes for Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be counted today. The electoral fortunes of top leaders - CM Basavaraj Bommai (BJP), Congress heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and JD-S' HD Kumaraswamy and several others will be known later in the day. Counting of votes will take place at 36 centres set up across the state for which elaborate security arrangements have been put up in place. Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the single-phase polling held on May 10. While the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the BJP by winning as many seats in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, the saffron party is hopeful of retaining power in the southern state. On the other hand, Janata Dal - Secular is looking to emerge as the 'kingmaker' in case people of Karnataka give no clear mandate to either BJP or Congress. As far as exit polls are concerned, a majority of them have predicted Congress gaining an edge over the BJP. According to India TV-CNX exit poll, the Congress may emerge as the single largest party winning 110-120 seats. The ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats. In the 2018 elections, BJP had won 104, Congress had won 80, JD(S) had won 37, and 'Others' had won three seats. Follow all the latest updates as votes for Karnataka assembly election 2023 are counted:

KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023: FULL COVERAGE