Karnataka Elections 2023: Check date, time and where to watch Assembly poll results LIVE

Karnataka Election Results 2023: The results for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be declared on Saturday (May 13) to decide the fate of 2,615 candidates. The polling to elect 224 members of the state was held on Wednesday (May 10) and the voting turnout was recorded around 73%. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) left no stone unturned to woo voters in the run-up to the polls. However, the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the state.

Meanwhile, a few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government. The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but would continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD (S) could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results: Date, Time & Important Constituencies

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am in 36 centres across the state and is expected to continue till late evening on Saturday (May 13). The results for most of the constituencies are likely to be declared by the afternoon or evening. Some of the key constituencies which are likely to see tough contests are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

Where to WATCH Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023

The live updates of the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly election will be updated on the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in. Besides, you can also watch the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 live coverage on India TV and India TV's website.

Further, you can also check India TV's official YouTube channel to get the latest updates on Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023.

