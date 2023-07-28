India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts massive BJP victory in Assam and other NE states, rout in Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Assam CM Himanta Bishwa Sharma during the mega Bihu dance program at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Amid backlash for its inaction in the ongoing violence, the BJP-led NDA is likely to lose its seat in Manipur, if Lok Sabha elections are held today. The north-eastern state has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes between two ethnic groups - Meiteis and Kukis. Parliament's Monsoon session has also been witnessing a deadlock over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation. While the Opposition has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue, the government has been reiterating that it is ready for a discussion on the floor of the House. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: LIVE COVERAGE

The opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX also projects a picture where people have lost faith in BJP. As per the poll, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, then Congress is likely to win both Inner and Outer seats.

According to the poll, the BJP-led NDA is likely to get 47 per cent votes in Manipur while Opposition's INDIA alliance is expected to get 32 per cent votes and others 21 per cent. To break it further, as per the vote percentage predictions, the BJP is expected to get 18%, NPF 12%, NPP 17%, Congress 32% and others 21%.

However, unlike Manipur, BJP is expected to save its face in Assam which has a total of 14 seats. If elections are held today, the BJP is expected to win 10 seats.

NDA may win 12 out of a total of 14 LS seats in Assam

Among the north-eastern states, NDA may win 12 out of a total of 14 LS seats in Assam, while INDIA alliance and ‘Others’(AIUDF) may win one seat each. In violence-torn Manipur, both the LS seats may be won by INDIA alliance. NDA may win all the remaining nine LS seats in other N.E. states of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Sikkim.

The break-up for North-East: Manipur: NDA 0, INDIA 2, Assam: NDA 12, INDIA 1, Others 1, Mizoram: MNF -1, Meghalaya: NPP 1, UDP 1, Nagaland: NDPP 1, Arunachal Pradesh: BJP 2, Tripura: BJP 2, Sikkim: SKM 1.