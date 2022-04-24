Guwahati Municipal Corporation Polls 2022 Results: BJP wins 11 wards, AAP and AJP secure 1 ward each

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Security personnel keep vigil as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for Guwahati Municipal Election 2022 at Rupnagar in Guwahati on Apr 22.

Highlights Bharatiya Janata Party has won in five wards in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Polls

BJP won five wards number - 11, 21, 31, 41, 51

Counting of votes for GMC election began at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8:00 am

As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 11 wards, Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district informed.

Out of 57, the results have been declared in few wards wherein, BJP won eleven including wards number 11, 21, 31, 41, 51, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won one vote each.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8:00 am. On being asked about how many votes BJP will win, Pramod Swami, BJP candidate from ward number 16, exuded his confidence over winning the GMC election and said the people of Assam have trust in state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works done under his leadership in the state.

"Here is already a double engine government and BJP will get full votes as the people of Assam have trust in Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works that have been done under his leadership," Swami said.

Another BJP Candidate from ward number 55, Manoj Kumar Nath expressed his confidence in winning full votes and said, "I have full faith that BJP will win all the 57 wards. The Chief Minister has done a lot for the people of Assam and they have their trust in him."

In a veiled attack on the state Chief Minister, Manjit Mahanta, Congress leader said this time people will give their answers for the corruption that took place under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Out of the 60, you need 30-32 votes to form the government, the Indian National Congress will get its majority. We are going to form GMC," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the elections on April 22 were being held after a gap of nine years with EVMs being used for all 60 wards under GMC for the first time. The candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested.

In this election, a total of 757 polling stations were set up out of which 80 polling stations were exclusively conducted by women polling officials.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Polls 2022: 12% polling recorded in initial hours of voting

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Daily wage labourer buys scooty using coins saved for 8 years in Boragaon