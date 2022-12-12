The tale of Gujarat second-time CM Bhupendra who breaks Narendra's record | What made him BJP’s choice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patel's elevation surprised many

Gujarat CM oath-taking ceremony: When Bharatiya Janata Party's high command picked first-term MLA Bhupendra Patel to replace the then-chief minister Vijay Rupani, it was a big surprise in the political spectrum. Gujarat, being the home state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is politically a very significant state. The BJP's CM choice came as a shocker for many as the low-profile, first-time legislator was not seen to be among the top contenders for the post until 2021. Many political pundits questioned BJP’s decision considering his inexperience to hold the top post in the state. But he has proved himself during his small tenure of 1.5 years as chief minister.

While explaining the key reasons behind BJP's decision to pick such an inexperienced leader, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil praised Patel's work at the grass-root level, his hold on the cooperative sector, his association with party workers and his administrative abilities.

Patel took oath as 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021 two days after Vijay Rupani's surprise exit from the post.

What went in Patel’s favour in 2021 and now-

‘Patel factor’

Eying Patidar votes one year before the assembly election, the BJP picked Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar with having RSS background.

The Patidars are a dominant caste in Gujarat with a sizeable control over the electoral votes and dominate the political economy with a stronghold over education, realty and cooperative sectors. Patel's elevation - he was the first from the Patidar sub-group to be chief minister - was key to BJP's plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community, which some political observers feel, had drifted away from the party. He was a trustee of Sardardham, the Patidar community organisation.

PM Modi’s backing

PM Modi in his address to BJP workers after a historic victory in Gujarat said 'Bhupendra has broken Narendra's record'. The PM said Narendra worked hard for the victory of Bhupendra.

The similarity between Patal and Modi

Patel has never held a ministerial post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was never a minister when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago. Modi was sworn in as CM on October 7, 2001, and became an MLA on February 24, 2002, by winning the Rajkot seat bypoll.

Humble background and clean image

Unlike other BJP CMs, Patel, as it is observed, keeps himself away from political rhetoric and maintains a law profile.

Performance in poll battle

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, previously held by former chief minister Anandiben Patel. Patel is considered close to Anandiben Patel. He won the seat by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll. In the 2020 assembly election, he again won with a huge margin 1.92 lakh votes from Ghatlodia. Ghatlodia is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah.

Held key posts in Ahmedabad municipal body

Patel, who holds a diploma in civil engineering, has served as Ahmedabad municipal councillor and as the chairperson of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. He is also a trustee at Patidar organisation Vishwa Umiya Foundation.

Career Timeline

1995–1996, 1999-2000 and 2004–2006: Patel was the member of Memnagar Nagarpalika 1999–2000: He was the President of Memnagar Nagarpalika 2008-2010: He was a Vice Chairman of school board of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) 2010 to 2015: He was a councillor from Thaltej Ward from 2015 to 2017: He was a chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). 2017 to now: Member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Ghatlodia constituency 2021 to now: Gujarat Chief Minister

