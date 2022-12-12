Gujarat govt formation live: Stage set for Bhupendra Patel’s oath-taking ceremony | Probable ministers' list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Patel to take oath as 18th CM

Gujarat Chief Minister oath ceremony: The stage is set for the grand oath taking ceremony in Ahmedabad as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders will attend the event. Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.

Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath of the 18th chief minister of the state at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM.

Who are the top guests

Besides the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony, BJP sources said.

Who will be Cabinet ministers

Meanwhile, hectic consultations are going on in BJP for picking ministerial candidates against the backdrop of the historic mandate given the party will have to walk the tightrope of balancing caste and regional representations, sources said.

MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Ramanlal Vora and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry, they added.

Never-seen-victory for BJP in Gujarat

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress reduced to 17 constituencies and AAP 5.

A low-profile leader Patel

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday. He met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

Most Congress turncoats win on BJP ticket

Most former Congress leaders who switched over to BJP managed to win the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. Besides former Congress working president Hardik Patel, the BJP had fielded 12 former Congress MLAs along with the son of a former Congress legislator. Of these 14, all but three won the election on Thursday. In at least three cases, their direct challengers were candidates of the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and those from the Congress. In some cases, their victory was aided by a split in votes between the AAP and Congress, data provided by the Election Commission shows. Harshad Ribadiya, a former Congressman who joined the BJP, was defeated by AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani in Visavadar. Jawahar Chavda, who had resigned as a Congress MLA in March 2019 and won the subsequent byelection on BJP ticket, was defeated on his home turf of Manavadar by Congress's Arvind Ladani by around 3,000 votes.

(With PTI input)

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel elected as leader of BJP legislative party; to take oath as CM on Dec 12

ALSO READ: Rajnath, Yediyurappa and Munda appointed observers for Gujarat BJP Legislature party meet